29th December 2017

Otterly bizarre Christmas visitor, factory expansion and Living Lerwick hopes in this week’s Shetland Times.

0 comments, , by , in Features, Headlines, News, ST Online

• Christmas came early for a young otter in Culswick after snapping up salmon and taking residence in a cosy cottage.

• A box-making business which produces more than 1.8 million containers a year for the acquaculture industry has lodged plans to expand its factory.

• New bosses of the divisive Living Lerwick scheme are hoping to win over shopkeepers and businesses with fresh plans to boost foootfall in the town over the next five years.

• Former North Isles councillor Robert Henderson has denied all charges when he appeared at the High Court in Glasgow accused of a number of sexual offences.

• A charity which helps abandoned abused dogs received a bumper festive donation thanks to the efforts of fundraisers in Shetland.

 

 

Tags:
Living Lerwick
Thulecraft

More articles about Living Lerwick and Thulecraft

Westside Pine is town’s most festive
Westside Pine is town’s most festive
14/12/2017
WATCH: Santa and a goat lead Christmas light parade
WATCH: Santa and a goat lead Christmas light parade
02/12/2017
Market Cross Christmas tree arrives in Lerwick
Market Cross Christmas tree arrives in Lerwick
23/11/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top