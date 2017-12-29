Otterly bizarre Christmas visitor, factory expansion and Living Lerwick hopes in this week’s Shetland Times.

• Christmas came early for a young otter in Culswick after snapping up salmon and taking residence in a cosy cottage.

• A box-making business which produces more than 1.8 million containers a year for the acquaculture industry has lodged plans to expand its factory.

• New bosses of the divisive Living Lerwick scheme are hoping to win over shopkeepers and businesses with fresh plans to boost foootfall in the town over the next five years.

• Former North Isles councillor Robert Henderson has denied all charges when he appeared at the High Court in Glasgow accused of a number of sexual offences.

• A charity which helps abandoned abused dogs received a bumper festive donation thanks to the efforts of fundraisers in Shetland.