Times pair in running for Highlands and Islands Media Awards

Two journalists from The Shetland Times have been named on the shortlist for the Highlands and Islands Media Awards.

Andrew McQuarrie is one of three candidates in the Young Reporter of the Year category, while Ryan Taylor has been selected in the Top Story of the Year section.

The winners will be announced at the Highlands and Islands Media Awards, to be held at the Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness on Friday 2nd February.

Judging panel chairman Gordon Fyfe said they had an “onerous” task of assessing nearly 100 entries in 11 sections covering print, online and broadcast news stories and features, as well as the year’s top photographs.

Mr Fyfe said: “We were delighted at the high number of entries again this year and with the quality of stories and photographs submitted. As with previous years, the standard was exceptionally high and it meant the judges had some difficult decisions to make.

“Thanks to everyone for taking the time to enter and demonstrating again the high quality of work being regularly carried out in the region. Congratulations to all those who have made the shortlists and we look forward to revealing the winners in February.”

Two other Shetland-based people have also been nominated, freelance photographer Malcolm Younger in the Photographer of the Year category and BBC Radio Shetland’s John Johnston in the Reporter of the Year section.