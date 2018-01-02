2nd January 2018
Icy roads cause accidents

Motorists have fallen foul of poor weather conditions, with ice on the roads yesterday causing crashes in two separate locations.

Police said two accidents occurred almost simultaneously at Gulberwick yesterday.

A car came off the road in icy conditions, immediately before another car also skidded off on the ice.

There were no injuries to the occupants of either car.

Meanwhile, a Mitsubishi pick-up hit ice north of Lerwick and came off the road, before rolling onto its roof.

Again, no injuries were reported.

The crashes came as council gritters were out in force in all main routes.

