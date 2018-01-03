Healthy fund for charity as festive Streakers bring in £1,000

Wonderful weather prevailed for the final mile for the 2017 Shetland Streakers.

More than £1,000 was raised for charity through the Festive Exercise Streak which has helped folk in the isles stay healthy in the run up to the new year.

As part of the fitness drive, people have been asked to do at least 10 minutes of exercise a day from Thanksgiving in November to New Year’s Eve – 39 days in total.

Several fundraising activities have also been held to collect money for Macmillan Cancer Support and Shetland Bereavement Support Services.

Plenty of eager runners slipped on their trainers for a jog around the Clickimin running track, with a mixture of ages and abilities.

Walkers also enjoyed the event, with the usual treat of hot, spicy apple juice and warm mince pies at the finish.

Donations were taken to the track and will be added to the final total.

As well as money coming in from the sale of Streakers t-shirts at Intersport Shetland, there was Jazzercise with Toyah Irvine in Sandwick, a workout and motivation session with Dhanni Moar, yoga with Lana Hodge and Sarah Sidgwick, running and stretching with Wendy Hatrick, Tai Chi with Juergen Kurtz, walks with Jolene Garriock and the Westside team, plus a whole host of people who were willing to meet folk for runs and walks and welcome complete beginners to their sports and clubs.

Organiser Kerry Geddes said she struggled to keep up with the logistics of the event. “We had so many people taking part and so many lovely folk willing to give their time and expertise I felt I was not able to do as much as I wanted with it all or be able to thank people as much as they were due.

“Though it’s a good problem to have I guess! Next year I think I’ll need to get a committee to help out as it has grown far bigger than I ever imagined – there’s well over 1,000 in the group now.”

Mrs Geddes said feedback from participants has been really positive, with everyone feeling better for taking part even if they had missed a day.

“It’s all about creating an exercise habit and taking away the most difficult part of exercising – the thinking about it and actually getting out the door. If you can get to the stage where exercising is just like brushing your teeth, just something you do without thinking, then you are most of the way there. It’s not about motivation.

“All of the people who took part in the Streak are closer to having that exercise habit now and many of them are continuing the Streak, so new members are welcome to join the group any time and get some inspiration.”

Mrs Geddes says the JustGiving page is still open for anyone who wishes to donate or to pay in money from any classes they attended, and Streakers tshirts will be available from Intersport until the end of January.