Yoga instructor Niki Thomson, originally from Bradford, moved to Shetland in the 1980s after originally travelling up for a holiday.

She has since worked as a warden in Noss as well as at Happy Hansel Primary School and the ASN Department at the Anderson High School.

A fan of yoga since the 1990s she now teaches it at the Aith Leisure Centre and talks to podcast host Marjolein about her interest in the discipline and the benefits it has on both your physical and mental health.