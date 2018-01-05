5th January 2018
Crash man speaks, airline’s losses, honour for ex-kirk minister

  • A driver who was rushed to hospital after a car crash has called for others to take care on the roads.
  • Loganair has revealed it expects to make a loss over the current financial year – after taking hits following its split with Flybe.
  • A former kirk minister in the isles will be made a knight after being included in the New Year Honours list.
  • An army veteran diagnosed with a psychiatric disability after serving at the height of the “Troubles” in Northern Ireland has had her life transformed for the better by a Shetland-bred assistance dog.
  • Traditional boat enthusisast Brian Wishart gives a special report on Shetland Boat Week and the isles’ maritime heritage.

