Crash man speaks, airline’s losses, honour for ex-kirk minister
Inside The Shetland Times this week…
- A driver who was rushed to hospital after a car crash has called for others to take care on the roads.
- Loganair has revealed it expects to make a loss over the current financial year – after taking hits following its split with Flybe.
- A former kirk minister in the isles will be made a knight after being included in the New Year Honours list.
- An army veteran diagnosed with a psychiatric disability after serving at the height of the “Troubles” in Northern Ireland has had her life transformed for the better by a Shetland-bred assistance dog.
- Traditional boat enthusisast Brian Wishart gives a special report on Shetland Boat Week and the isles’ maritime heritage.
