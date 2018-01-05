5th January 2018
Ferry delays possible

by , in News

NorthLink Ferries is warning passengers there may be delays over the next 24 hours due to forecast strong winds.

The northbound sailing of the Hjaltland from Aberdeen is due to depart for Lerwick at 7pm, but her arrival time may be delayed for up to two hours.

Likewise the southbound sailing, which sees the Hrossey leave Lerwick at 5.30pm before calling at Kirkwall, may arrive in Aberdeen two hours later. The arrival in Kirkwall may be subject to minor delays.

