6th January 2018
First baby of 2018 makes his entry … at last

It took a while, but the first baby to be born at the Gilbert Bain Hospital made his much-anticipated entry early on Thursday morning.

Baby Ander Rotolo came into the world at 2.53am on 4th January, weighing in at a healthy 7lb and six ounces.

Ander is the second child to Eileen Thomson and Guillermo Rotolo, and a brother to two year-old Luca.

Mr Rotolo is originally from Argentina, but the family live in Fair Isle. Mother and baby are doing fine.

