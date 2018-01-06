6th January 2018
Old Christmas trees an added bonus for pigs

Unwanted Christmas trees have been given a new home in Burra – with goats and pigs being given a bonus present at the end of the festivities.

Dave Kok, of The Outpost “watering hole” has been collecting trees for his animals – allowing them to have good old scratch and a nibble on the recycled Christmas must-haves.

Dave Kok with one of his pigs. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Dave said he has only just finished with last year’s haul, with the goats stripping off the bark on the trees. Chopped up the branches and trunks are then used for firewood.

Among the residents are a micro pig, a wallaby, rabbits and a dog.

Dave said visitors can come and see the animals and have a welcome cup of tea or coffee. If the flags are up outside the place is open and donations can be made.

“You’ve got to stimulate them [pigs],” he said. “Pigs are very smart and they need to have something they can drag about, play, jump and scratch, it more like a bit of a playpark for them.”

