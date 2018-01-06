Too grand to answer?

Since when were elected councillors too grand and important to answer reasonable questions from their local print newspaper (The Shetland Times, 5th January)? Did their outrageously expensive “media training” advise them to keep schtumm, I wonder?

I don’t agree with all the points made by the two councillors who did reply but all credit to them.

Cllr. Ryan Thomson has certainly been busy lately, on behalf of us all, so has a good excuse for not responding, but the rest of them perhaps need to remember who sent them to the town hall and maybe make a new year resolution to be more forthcoming.

Jonathan Wills

Sundside

Bressay