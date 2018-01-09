9th January 2018
Kevin Henderson to take the helm for Fiddle Frenzy in 2019 – but no frenzy will be held this year

Shetland Arts has announced that its annual celebration of Shetland fiddle tradition, Fiddle Frenzy, will be taking a break during 2018.

The announcement has come as the arts agency revealed Kevin Henderson would be taking the helm as curator from next year.

Marketing manager at the arts agency,Lauren Doughton, said in a statement: “After 15 years of running the festival, this year seemed to be the right time for us to take a break and review how the festival runs.

“We’re really excited about some of the new ideas Kevin plans to bring to Fiddle Frenzy 2019, and in the meantime we’ve got something a bit different and very exciting up our sleeves for 2018 – watch this space for more news soon.”

Henderson is a well-known face in the traditional music scene. He began playing at the age of nine, studying under Shetland Fiddle tutors Trevor and Willie Hunter.

He has since gone on to be one of the best-known fiddlers in the folk music scene.

He is a founder member of folk powergroup Fiddler’s Bid, and has played in other bands such as Boys of the Lough and Session A9.

In 2009 he co-founded the Nordic Fiddlers bloc, and his album Fin Da Laand Ageen was released in 2017.

Henderson is also known as a teacher, having worked with several fiddle schools in Europe, and, more recently, released the DVD How to Play Shetland Fiddle.

General manager for Shetland Arts Graeme Howell said: “We’re very pleased to be welcoming Kevin to the Fiddle Frenzy team for 2019.

“His experience as a professional musician performing on the international stage will bring a unique perspective to the festival, and we’re very much looking forward to seeing the direction he takes it in.”

Henderson said he aimed to create a focussed an intimate festival, with a “family vibe”.

“I want to really focus on developing that musical relationship between the players, tutors and different instruments, and to explore how the Shetland Fiddle tradition fits in with the rest of the traditional music scene elsewhere in the world. I hope it will prove to be a collaborative and inspiring experience for everyone involved.”

• Fiddle Frenzy 2019 will take place between 18th and 22nd July 2019.

