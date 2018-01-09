9th January 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Scottish Ballet to perform Highland Fling at Clickimin

0 comments, , by , in Arts & Entertainment, Headlines, ST Online

Scottish Ballet has announced that it will be coming to Lerwick to give two performances of Matthew Bourne’s Highland Fling.

The company is touring to several rural locations and it has chartered flights to get its dancers and touring team across Shetland, Orkney and Lewis throughout April and May.

Boarding one of Loganair’s planes based at Glasgow Airport is principal dancer Christopher Harrison, with Loganair cabin crew member Helen McGrath, principal dancer Sophie Martin (centre) and artistes Jamie Reid and Amy McEntee. Photo: Colin Hattersley courtesy of Scottish Ballet

This is the first time Scottish Ballet has toured a full-scale production to such locations and the company stated that the commercial support of Loganair would ensure performances of the “romantic wee ballet” could be enjoyed by communities across Scotland.

Scottish Ballet chief executive and artistic director Christopher Hampson said they were thrilled to be partnering with Loganair for the spring season.

Mr Hampson said: “Touring a complex full length work to remote locations is both challenging and costly. Our partnership with Loganair will not only help us fulfil our vision of bringing ballet to remote locations but will also enable us to create new works, tour more shows and create additional educational projects.

“We are most grateful for Loganair’s support of Highland Fling and look forward to a partnership that helps us continue to fly the flag for dance.”

Affectionately known as a romantic wee ballet, Highland Fling was originally produced in 1994 by Olivier Award-winner Mr Bourne. Presented exclusively by Scottish Ballet, it is an imaginative re-working of the classic romantic ballet La Sylphide with a wickedly wry Scots twist and hilarity mixed with classical ballet.

In addition, Scottish Ballet is the only company to be given the rights to recreate any of Mr Bourne’s ground-breaking and contemporary works.

Highland Fling, which lasts around an hour and three-quarters, will be performed in the main hall at the Clickimin Centre on 21st and 22nd April.

Tags:
Clickimin Centre
dance
Highland Fling
Loganair
Scottish Ballet

More articles about Clickimin Centre, dance, Highland Fling, Loganair and Scottish Ballet

Crash man speaks, airline’s losses, honour for ex-kirk minister
Crash man speaks, airline’s losses, honour for ex-kirk minister
05/01/2018
Loganair expects financial loss
Loganair expects financial loss
04/01/2018
Costly media coaching, Loganair fares hike and ferry funding fall-out
Costly media coaching, Loganair fares hike and ferry funding fall-out
15/12/2017
‘Santa flight’ gives Clan cancer youngsters a real Christmas treat
‘Santa flight’ gives Clan cancer youngsters a real Christmas treat
11/12/2017
Loganair offers free travel adjustments
Loganair offers free travel adjustments
06/12/2017
WATCH: Launch event held for the Big Takeover
WATCH: Launch event held for the Big Takeover
14/11/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top