Scottish Ballet to perform Highland Fling at Clickimin

Scottish Ballet has announced that it will be coming to Lerwick to give two performances of Matthew Bourne’s Highland Fling.

The company is touring to several rural locations and it has chartered flights to get its dancers and touring team across Shetland, Orkney and Lewis throughout April and May.

This is the first time Scottish Ballet has toured a full-scale production to such locations and the company stated that the commercial support of Loganair would ensure performances of the “romantic wee ballet” could be enjoyed by communities across Scotland.

Scottish Ballet chief executive and artistic director Christopher Hampson said they were thrilled to be partnering with Loganair for the spring season.

Mr Hampson said: “Touring a complex full length work to remote locations is both challenging and costly. Our partnership with Loganair will not only help us fulfil our vision of bringing ballet to remote locations but will also enable us to create new works, tour more shows and create additional educational projects.

“We are most grateful for Loganair’s support of Highland Fling and look forward to a partnership that helps us continue to fly the flag for dance.”

Affectionately known as a romantic wee ballet, Highland Fling was originally produced in 1994 by Olivier Award-winner Mr Bourne. Presented exclusively by Scottish Ballet, it is an imaginative re-working of the classic romantic ballet La Sylphide with a wickedly wry Scots twist and hilarity mixed with classical ballet.

In addition, Scottish Ballet is the only company to be given the rights to recreate any of Mr Bourne’s ground-breaking and contemporary works.

Highland Fling, which lasts around an hour and three-quarters, will be performed in the main hall at the Clickimin Centre on 21st and 22nd April.