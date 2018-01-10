Power is lost to homes in Quarff

Power was lost to over 300 homes in and around Quarff and Gulberwick after an overhead line was broken.

SSEN has apologised for the power cut which took place from just before 7.20pm on Tuesday night.

A total of 344 homes lost power as a result of the break.

Engineers worked to replace the overhead line.

Power was restored in stages between 7.42pm and 9.56pm.

Spokeswoman Samantha O’Connor said: “We would like to apologise to all of those affected by the powercut in Quarff last night.

“This was caused by damage to our overhead network. Our engineers attended site quickly and carried out all repairs.”