13th January 2018
Plastic pollution, Flybe’s final departure and air fares hike

In The Shetland Times this week…

• Safety fears as centralised air traffic control services move closer.

• Strong support for a campaign to reduce plastic pollution in the isles.

• 13 jobs go following Flybe’s final departure from Shetland.

• Guest house owner criticises “absurd” hike in air fares as Loganair regain monopoly.

• Former Brae pupil bags “dream” job as a football scout for St Mirren.

… and much more.

Air Traffic Control
Clickimin Bowls Hall
Flybe
Football
Loganair
Sumburgh

