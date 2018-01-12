Plastic pollution, Flybe’s final departure and air fares hike
0 comments, , by Shetland Times, in News, ST Online
In The Shetland Times this week…
• Safety fears as centralised air traffic control services move closer.
• Strong support for a campaign to reduce plastic pollution in the isles.
• 13 jobs go following Flybe’s final departure from Shetland.
• Guest house owner criticises “absurd” hike in air fares as Loganair regain monopoly.
• Former Brae pupil bags “dream” job as a football scout for St Mirren.
… and much more.