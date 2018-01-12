13th January 2018
Revealed: the £21 million list of SIC ‘consultants’

Have you read the exclusive story in this week’s Shetland Times revealing that the council has spent £21 million on “consultants” in six years?

The information was acquired by this newspaper through a Freedom of Information (FoI) request.

To read the full list of consultants, click here.

And if you haven’t done so already, pick up a copy of The Shetland Times to read more exclusive stories.

 

 

