Southbound sailing moved forward due to weather

Tonight’s (Saturday) scheduled ferry service from Lerwick to Aberdeen is being brought forward three hours due to poor weather.

The boat will now depart at 4pm instead of 7pm. There remains a possibility that it will arrive late in Aberdeen tomorrow morning (Sunday).

Meanwhile, this evening’s northbound sailing from Aberdeen has a “strong possibility” of being late into Lerwick tomorrow.

Tomorrow, both the northbound and southbound sailings may be cancelled. They are currently under review.