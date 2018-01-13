WATCH: Drone helps council save money

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a drone – and it’s being flown by the council.

Since April 2016, the local authority has saved “tens of thousands” of pounds on surveying buildings by utilising a drone equipped with a camera.

The hiring of scaffolding – which can run to hundreds of pounds or more – has been avoided on a number of occasions thanks to the remote-controlled aircraft.

Shetland Islands Council’s executive manager of estate operations Carl Symons said: “It does not just save costs on scaffolding. It also saves time and effort. There’s a whole range of benefits with it.”

A team of four is responsible for operating the aircraft. They are building maintenance officers Michael Leftwich, Ivor Jarmson and Richard Manson and 22-year-old joiner Scott Polson.

See the video below for footage taken by the team during an assignment in Scalloway.

