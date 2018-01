, by Shetland Times , in News

This evening’s (Sunday) NorthLink sailings to and from Aberdeen have been cancelled due to bad weather.

The Hrossey had been scheduled to depart Aberdeen at 5pm, while the Hjaltland had been due to sail south from Lerwick at 7pm.

Monday’s sailings are currently under review.

The freight vessel Hildasay’s scheduled sailing tomorrow evening is under review too.