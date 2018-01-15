Muckle Roe Bridge temporary closure

The Muckle Roe Bridge will be closed temporarily on Tuesday as part of ongoing maintenance works.

Weather permitting the bridge will be closed for two hours from 9.30am to allow contractors working for the council to move an access cradle to complete maintenance on the bridge.

The duration of the closure will be kept as short as possible and the contractors will liaise with anyone requiring emergency access, the council said.

• Anyone with any queries on this may contact the council’s roads department on 01595 744866.