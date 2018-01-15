Unacceptable booking (George Burgess)

For some 12 years some friends and I have enjoyed block booking of two days a week in the Bowls Hall at the Clickimin over the winter period.

Out of the blue we were informed that there will be no bowls from 15th January to 16th February – a miss of some nine consecutive sessions. This is because the hall is being used for prelims by the Anderson High School.

I find this unacceptable. For a new, expensive school to have to hire accommodation for their exams is not good enough. This when elderly people are encouraged to be active.

I sign myself a disgruntled senior citizen writing on behalf of all those who book at the Clickimin.

George Burgess

37 Burgh Road,

Lerwick.

• This letter was accidentally omitted from last week’s edition. Apologies to Mr Burgess for the mistake.