Fined for possessing cocaine

A woman who was found with cocaine outside Da Wheel nightclub has been handed a £400 fine.

Laura Powis, 28, from Glenburn Road, Hamnavoe, pleaded guilty by letter to possessing the drug on 1st October.

She appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said door staff were suspicious of Powis’ behaviour. Police were called and Powis was found with 0.75 grammes of cocaine worth about £50 to £75.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client had been very, very drunk and regretted her decision.

He said there could also be consequences to her employment and suggested the matter could be dealt with by means of a financial penalty.

Sheriff Philip Mann agreed to issue a fine.

“This is a serious offence. Any offence involving drugs is a serious offence,” he said.

Sheriff Mann added Powis should be ashamed of herself for succumbing to temptation.