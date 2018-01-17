18th January 2018
Victim of town crash flown to Aberdeen

A 59-year-old man injured in a traffic accident in Lerwick on Tuesday has been flown to Aberdeen for treatment.

The man was involved in a crash on North Road, near the Gremista Road junction, on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 11.25am on Tuesday morning following reports of a car hitting a pedestrian.

The unidentified male was taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital and later flown to Aberdeen in what was earlier described by police as a “serious” but stable condition.

Police cordoned off parts of North Road and Gremista Road on Tuesday and specialists from Dingwall arrived in the isles on Wednesday to examine the scene. A traffic light system was in place during this period.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are urging witnesses to come forward by calling 101 or by visiting the Lerwick Police Station in person.

