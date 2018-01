A number of fire engines were called to the scene of a house fire in Whalsay on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire service was alerted to the blaze at the Schoolhouse at Brough, next to the Shoard charity shop, at 3.49pm and appliances from Whalsay, Brae, Hillswick and Lerwick attended.

As of 5pm the incident was described as ongoing, though the fire service did confirm that all of the occupants had been accounted for.