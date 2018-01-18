North Mainland swimming pool set to be closed until July following Storm Caroline

The swimming pool at the North Mainland Leisure Centre is set to be closed until July to allow “essential” repair work to be carried out on the roof which was damaged during Storm Caroline.

Shetland Recreational Trust staff have already begun working on alternative arrangements for school swimming sessions, clubs that use the pool and customers with subscriptions.

The trust says the dry side of the building will be open as normal so that customers can continue to use the fitness suite and squash courts and attend dry side courses and classes. The steam room will also remain operational.

SRT general manager James Johnston said: “We apologise for the inconvenience that this will cause to all users of the North Mainland pool, but clearly the structural integrity of the building and therefore the safety of customers and staff has to come first.

“After we had secured the roof following the storm in December, we appointed a structural engineer to carry out a full structural survey with a view to establishing precisely what work needs to be done.

“This work is in its early stages, but the initial advice to the Trust is that it will take five to six months.”

Mr Johnston added: “We will of course try to minimise the disruption and keep everyone informed of progress.”

The damage to the roof occurred on Thursday 7th December when Storm Caroline hit the isles.