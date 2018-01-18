Woman hit by car at town supermarket

A woman in her fifties has been knocked over by a car in the Co-op carpark in Lerwick.

Police and ambulance services attended the scene after the incident happened shortly before 12.40pm.

Police Scotland confirmed that a collision had taken place between a pedestrian and a car.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said in a statement: “We received a call at 1241 hours to attend an incident on Holmsgarth Road, Lerwick.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.

“One female patient in her fifties was transported to Gilbert Bain Hospital.”

No information is available yet about the extent of the woman’s injuries, but police said she was “conscious and breathing at the scene”.

The incident is the second of its kind to have happened this week.

On Tuesday a 59-year-old man was injured in a traffic accident on North Road, near the Gremista Road junction. He was subsequently flown to Aberdeen for treatment.