More than £10,000 raised for Whalsay couple following house fire

More than £10,000 has been raised in less than 24 hours for a Whalsay couple whose house went up in flames.

Alex and Mina Williamson were uninjured after fire engulfed their home at the Old Schoolhouse in Brough on Wednesday.

The couple have lost most of their belongings and have lived in the house for 53 years.

Their great niece Rowan Nicolson has launched an online crowdfunding page with thousands of pounds raised in a matter of hours.

It is third fundraising drive in a matter of months, after folk dug deep to help residents in Lerwick who both had their homes badly damaged by far.

To donate go to https://www.gofundme.com/help-for-alex-and-mina