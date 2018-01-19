Traffic accidents, Whalsay fire and council budget gripes

In The Shetland Times this week…

• Traffic accident in Lerwick and Voe cause road closures and delays as icy weather strikes again.

• A Whalsay pensioner tells of the horror of seeing fire rip through the house of a lifelong friend.

• Angered councillors grudgingly accept budget offer from the Scottish Government.

• Further job losses not ruled out at Shetland Amenity Trust.

• Full coverage of last week’s Scalloway Fire Festival.

… and much more