19th January 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Traffic accidents, Whalsay fire and council budget gripes

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

In The Shetland Times this week…

• Traffic accident in Lerwick and Voe cause road closures and delays as icy weather strikes again.

• A Whalsay pensioner tells of the horror of seeing fire rip through the house of a lifelong friend.

• Angered councillors grudgingly accept budget offer from the Scottish Government.

• Further job losses not ruled out at Shetland Amenity Trust.

• Full coverage of last week’s Scalloway Fire Festival.

… and much more

Tags:
Budgets
Car Crash
fire
Scalloway Fire Festival
Scottish Government
Shetland Amenity Trust
SIC
Whalsay

More articles about Budgets, Car Crash, fire, Scalloway Fire Festival, Scottish Government, Shetland Amenity Trust, SIC and Whalsay

Unanimous call for fair ferry funding
Unanimous call for fair ferry funding
19/01/2018
More than £10,000 raised for Whalsay couple following house fire
More than £10,000 raised for Whalsay couple following house fire
19/01/2018
Whalsay house fire
Whalsay house fire
17/01/2018
Victim of town crash flown to Aberdeen
Victim of town crash flown to Aberdeen
17/01/2018
Aith music teacher on why it is the ‘perfect vocation’
Aith music teacher on why it is the ‘perfect vocation’
17/01/2018
WATCH: Crowds lap up Scalloway Fire Festival 2018
WATCH: Crowds lap up Scalloway Fire Festival 2018
12/01/2018

About Keegan Murray

Reporter for The Shetland Times. Interested in politics, literature and music. Born and bred Shetlander. Long suffering Newcastle United supporter.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top