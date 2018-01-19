Only in this week’s Shetland Times: Airports chief defends air traffic plans

See our exlusive interview with Hial’s managing director Inglis Lyon who speaks about the centralisation of air traffic control.

Criticism has been levelled at the airport authority over its controversial proposals.

Mr Lyon insists safety won’t be comrpromised.

He cited London City Airport as an example where air traffic control had been relocated.

“The level of ‘redundancy’ that they have been required to install is five times. They have the broadband cable, they have the radio transmitter link, they have various other bits and pieces so that, in the event that one of the systems fail, the sevond one comes on.”

