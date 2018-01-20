20th January 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

WATCH: Shetland’s first parkrun pulls in plenty

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, Sport, ST Online

A ferry full of runners arrived in Bressay this morning for the first ‘parkrun’ in the isles.

Shetland has joined a community of 5k courses across the globe, where folk can register online for a barcode and run/walk the route with friends and family.

More than 60 people lined up on the start line, from Bressay residents to “parkrun tourists” travelling as from as far away as London, Glasgow and Manchester, especially to take part in the inaugural event.

Despite the snow, and ice, an army volunteers helped runners negotiate the course, with gritters up early this morning to ensure the roads were clear.

50-year-old Scott Walker had travelled up from Glasgow and has several of the Saturday morning runs under his belt.

“I’m doing a tour of Scotland,” said Scott after crossing the finishing line.

“There’s 35 of them in Scotland so me and my pal are doing the grand tour.”

The route packed in plenty of Bressay’s amenities and attractions, and Scott was impressed with the snow-covered scenery too.

“It’s beautiful [the course]. We’ve done 31 different courses in Scotland so far and this is definitely one of the best ones….you’re running but you’re also looking at the scenery.”

Sadly it was whistle-stop tour – with Scott due back on the boat tonight.

Although he hopes to return again in future.

Meanwhile, parkrun veteran Peter Fordham had travelled from London and is part of a parkrun founders club.

He has completed more than 300 parkruns and has even travelled as far away as Namibia to enjoy a parkrun race.

He said it is an opportunity for people to socialise and 5k is an “ideal distance” to open up the event to runners and walkers, and a range of ages.

“I know a lot of people down in London and they will probably come up when the weather gets better,” he said.

“From my perspective I like to see it in winter. It seems very real because you have some of the wildest weather.”

He added: “It’s really open to everyone of all ages and all capabilities. It’s a friendly environment and everyone is welcome.

“[And there’s] The fact that people know it’s on every weekend and they can just turn up on the day, bring their barcode and off they go.”

More in Friday’s Shetland Times.

 

Tags:
Bressay
Parkrun
Shetland

More articles about Bressay, Parkrun and Shetland

Shetland Folk Festival line-up announced
Shetland Folk Festival line-up announced
17/01/2018
Racing driver Leith questions gritting effort after experiencing ‘seriously slidy’ roads
Racing driver Leith questions gritting effort after experiencing ‘seriously slidy’ roads
12/12/2017
Impressive debut for Island Medics documentary
Impressive debut for Island Medics documentary
04/12/2017
Bring back the Brenda (Ronnie Williamson)
Bring back the Brenda (Ronnie Williamson)
30/10/2017
REVIEW: Scouting For Girls at Mareel
REVIEW: Scouting For Girls at Mareel
27/10/2017
Shetland District Cup campaign continues
Shetland District Cup campaign continues
22/10/2017

About Adam Guest

Reporter for The Shetland Times. I have also worked as a senior news reporter at The Press and Journal, The Barnsley Chronicle and as a freelance reporter for The Doncaster Free Press. Alongside news reporting I specialise in music and sports journalism. Pork pie lover.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top