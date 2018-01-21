EXCLUSIVE: Hostel pupils to cut plastic use, NorthLink scraps plastic straws and NHS reveals plastic spend
1 comment, , by Shetland Times, in Headlines, News, ST Online
• AHS pupils vow to reduce plastic at the hostel by forming an eco-group.
• Kimo man calls on supermarkets to recude waste.
• NorthLink is cutting cotton buds and plastic straws from its vessels, as well as working with a local wholesaler for eco-friendly alternatives.
• We have more on the shocking items swallowed by fulmars.
• NHS Shetland has spent more than £24,000 on single-use plastic items in the last five years.
As per usual PC has taken over an the plastic problem and has gone the wrong route,
Plastic was/is a great invention , its how we dispose off it that’s the problem.
We all need to care a bit more an be a bit less selfish,,,,!