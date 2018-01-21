21st January 2018
EXCLUSIVE: Hostel pupils to cut plastic use, NorthLink scraps plastic straws and NHS reveals plastic spend

1 comment

See part two of our plastic pollution coverage with exclusive stories only in this week’s Shetland Times.

• AHS pupils vow to reduce plastic at the hostel by forming an eco-group.

• Kimo man calls on supermarkets to recude waste.

• NorthLink is cutting cotton buds and plastic straws from its vessels, as well as working with a local wholesaler for eco-friendly alternatives.

• We have more on the shocking items swallowed by fulmars.

• NHS Shetland has spent more than £24,000 on single-use plastic items in the last five years.

 

 

One comment

  1. john ridland

    As per usual PC has taken over an the plastic problem and has gone the wrong route,
    Plastic was/is a great invention , its how we dispose off it that’s the problem.
    We all need to care a bit more an be a bit less selfish,,,,!

