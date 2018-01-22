22nd January 2018
Up-Helly-A’ road closures

Police are reminding drivers there will be various road closures due to Up-Helly-A’.

From about 8.20am to 11.30am on Tuesday 30th January some roads will be closed for the procession to make its way around Lerwick. All closures will be kept as short as possible.

Ahead of the torchlit procession there will be restrictions in place on the main route, including Hill Head, Lower Hill Head, King Eric Street, St Olaf Street, Union Street, King Harald Street and Harbour Street.

All drivers and local householders are asked to have their cars removed from the route by 4pm. Any vehicles left on the route after that time may be removed.

