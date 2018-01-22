22nd January 2018
Man injured in car accident dies

A man injured in a car accident in Lerwick last week has died.

The 59 year-old, who is being named locally as Martin Gray, was flown to Aberdeen for treatment following the crash last Tuesday morning.

Police Scotland are liaising with family members.

Police confirmed the death of a man this morning. More details to follow.

UPDATE: 10.52am – Police have issued the following statement confirming the death of pedestrian Martin Gray, 59: “Police Scotland can confirm that a pedestrian has died following a collision on the A970 at Blackhill, Lerwick, Shetland.

“The pedestrian was originally treated in the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick  before being airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he died on the evening of Saturday, January 20.

“He was Martin Gray, 59, of Lerwick.

“The collision happened shortly before 11.25am on Tuesday, January 16 on the A970 within the 40mph limit, close to close to the junction with Gremista industrial estate.

“It involved the pedestrian and one car – a silver Mini Cooper.

“Enquires are ongoing and anyone with information who has not yet spoken to an officer should contact the Road Policing Unit in Dingwall by calling 101, quoting reference NL178/18.”

