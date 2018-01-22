Man injured in car accident dies

A man injured in a car accident in Lerwick last week has died.

The 59 year-old, who is being named locally as Martin Gray, was flown to Aberdeen for treatment following the crash last Tuesday morning.

Police Scotland are liaising with family members.

Police confirmed the death of a man this morning. More details to follow.

UPDATE: 10.52am – Police have issued the following statement confirming the death of pedestrian Martin Gray, 59: “Police Scotland can confirm that a pedestrian has died following a collision on the A970 at Blackhill, Lerwick, Shetland.