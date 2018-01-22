22nd January 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

WATCH: Badminton doubles action

0 comments, , by , in Sport, ST Online, Videos

 

The latest action from the Badminton Doubles Ladder Leagues saw Kevin Smith and Roy Wood take on Ramsay Hogg and Jason Jamieson.

The league takes place throughout the badminton season every Sunday. Keep an eye out for match reports in the Sport section of The Shetland Times.

• If you have a sports video to share with The Shetland Times visit the SEND section of our website and follow the easy on-screen instructions.

• For information about Shetland Badminton Association visit their Facebook page.

Tags:
Badminton
Clickimin Leisure Complex
Doubles
Sport

More articles about Badminton, Clickimin Leisure Complex, Doubles and Sport

WATCH: Gregor Townsend praises Shetland Sports Awards event during kids’ training session at Clickimin
WATCH: Gregor Townsend praises Shetland Sports Awards event during kids’ training session at Clickimin
02/12/2017
Scots rugby legend Gregor Townsend will be sports awards guest of honour
Scots rugby legend Gregor Townsend will be sports awards guest of honour
06/10/2017
Council backs £5,000 grant for island games association
Council backs £5,000 grant for island games association
28/06/2017
First island games golds for Shetland on day two
First island games golds for Shetland on day two
26/06/2017
Bob Kerr: Team Shetland – ready for action
Bob Kerr: Team Shetland – ready for action
22/06/2017
WATCH: Family affair for Shetland’s badminton team
WATCH: Family affair for Shetland’s badminton team
21/06/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top