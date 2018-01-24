25th January 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Downpour leads to flood damage

Downpour leads to flood damage
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Heavy rains brought a series of localised floods on Wednesday, causing damage to property and flooding roads.

In Hillswick the workshop of local businesswoman Esmé Wilcock was flooded. On the Facebook page for her business, Jewellery Made by Shetland, she reported that the combination of a “cloudburst and blocked road drain” had caused the flooding. In the same post, she thanked the firefighters who pumped water from the scene.

She wrote: “Today my workshop and my dad’s workshops were flooded from a cloudburst and blocked road drain there is quite a lot of damage.

“I have orders to go out this week they will be late going out I will also be slower answering messages until I have assessed the damages and got the place dried out. Thank you to everyone that helped and thank you to the fire crew with their pump.”

Meanwhile, water running from the hills in Tingwall briefly led to flooded roads at the Gaet-A-Gott development in Tingwall.

A car makes it way through the flooded road at Gaet-A-Gott, Tingwall. Photo: Margaret Clark.

Council road staff were alerted to the flooding and attended the scene. They found no problems with the drainage in the area and reported that the water soon drained and the road was clear.

The flooding comes as parts of the United Kingdom have been hit by Storm Georgina – bringing heavy winds to Scotland and substantial rainfall in the north of England.

Most of the adverse weather bypassed Shetland and the combination of recently thawed snow, waterlogged ground and heavy rain has been blamed for the Tingwall flooding.

Tags:
flooding
Hillswick
Rain
Tingwall
Weather

More articles about flooding, Hillswick, Rain, Tingwall and Weather

Ferry delays possible
Ferry delays possible
05/01/2018
Heartbroken owner’s thanks to SSPCA following dog’s death
Heartbroken owner’s thanks to SSPCA following dog’s death
13/12/2017
Racing driver Leith questions gritting effort after experiencing ‘seriously slidy’ roads
Racing driver Leith questions gritting effort after experiencing ‘seriously slidy’ roads
12/12/2017
Storm Caroline forces ferry cancellations and road closures
Storm Caroline forces ferry cancellations and road closures
08/12/2017
Storm Caroline latest: Some homes ‘to be without power all night’
Storm Caroline latest: Some homes ‘to be without power all night’
07/12/2017
Loganair offers free travel adjustments
Loganair offers free travel adjustments
06/12/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top