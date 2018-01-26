26th January 2018
Fire service denies failing to attend house blaze
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has denied claims that firefighters initially failed to respond to a 999 call following a house fire.

It follows an allegation in today’s Shetland Times by Lerwick resident Pamela Brown that firefighters initially did not turn up to her burning house.

Ms Brown’s home in Lerwick’s North Road caught fire on 5th December.

She said her initial call to the fire service was “not registered” and no fire unit was dispatched until a follow-up call was made.

However, she praised the work of local firefighters who put out the blaze.

The fire service has now insisted that an appliance was “immediately mobilised”.

A statement, which arrived after The Shetland Times went to press, said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted on Tuesday, 5th December to reports of a fire at a property in North Road in the Lerwick area of Shetland.

“A fire appliance was immediately mobilised, arriving within minutes at 12.34am, followed by a further two fire appliances.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used powerful water jets to extinguish the fire.

“One elderly female was evacuated from a neighbouring property by firefighters – there were no casualties.

“Crews left the scene at 4.58am after ensuring the area was made safe.”

• An elderly Whalsay couple have given their heartfelt thanks after a huge community fundraising effort raised over £20,000. Alec and Mina Williamson’s house was destroyed by fire. See inside today’s Shetland Times for full story.

