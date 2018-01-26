26th January 2018
Scott makes call for inquiry into fatal helicopter crash

A renewed call has been made for a fatal accident inquiry to be held into the helicopter tragedy off Sumburgh five years ago.

Isles MSP Tavish Scott has lodged a parliamentary motion calling on the investigation to get underway after receiving representations from the families involved.

Four people were killed when the Super Puma L2 aircraft plunged from the sky at Garths Ness as it approached Sumburgh Airport. The crash was the fifth of its kind to have taken place in the North Sea since February 2009.

The aircraft, which had 18 people onboard, was flying from the Borgsten Dolphin rig when the accident happened on 23rd August 2013.

Mr Scott says the time has come for answers.

“Other fatal accident inquiries seem to have happened more quickly.

Tavish Scott

“We understand that there must be many complexities that we are, as yet, not aware of – but there has to be at some point a decision on what’s going to happen and when the fatal accident inquiry is going to begin.

“Hence the parliamentary motion to encourage that process to begin.

“I have written to the Lord Advocate about the delay. What I have stressed is the pressure that the delay puts on the families, and indeed everyone, in the North Sea and the oil and gas industry because people want to see this FAI learn what happened and see recommendations made about the future.”

The tragedy has already been subject to an investigation by the Air Accident Investigation Branch. Trade unions have also called for an investigation to take place.

Mr Scott said there were “lots of complexities” to the incident.

“But I think it can’t go on indefinately. This is a heck of a long process, in particular, for families. And I think in the longer term we need to take a look at how long these things do take. I think it would be important to have some transparency about the time this whole thing has taken once it has come to an end.”

