26th January 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

White House tests, car scam and Rape Crisis charity plans in this week’s Shetland Times

• Nothing wrong with White House floors, say builders of council HQ.

• A South Mainland man has been scammed out of thousands of pounds after trying to pay for a car over the internet.

• Demand is growing for the Shetland Rape Crisis’ services as it makes moves to become and independent charity.

• Reestit mutton is up for grabs online.

• And Guizer Jarl Stewart Jamesion looks ahead to his big day.

 

