29th January 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Talks under way about a changing NHS

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Patients in the isles will see a different NHS Shetland in 10 years time – with discussions underway about changes to health services.

That was the view of chief executive Ralph Roberts following the first of a series of meetings to help shape the future of health and care in the isles.

More than 70 people attended including NHS staff, Integration Joint Board Members, SIC councillors, voluntary sector workers and patient groups.

Discussions were held about how services are provided through hospital and acute care, community health and social care, public health and the voluntary sector.

The meeting was not open to the public or press, however Mr Roberts sat down with the press on Monday to talk about the first session.

He said there was a lot of discussion including about transport links, clinically led changes in future, rather than management led changes, improving training opportunities in the isles and helping people to look after themselves too.

Financial pressures for the health board have been well documented, as well as the impact of an ageing population and “the demographic time bomb” with demands on the workforce.

However Mr Roberts welcomed the broad discussion, and said he felt “really positive” about the meeting.

“If you look at health and care system in Shetland we perform really, really well compared to most of the indicators that are out there. We can see the pressures on the system,” he said.

Mr Roberts said the health board wanted to continue to provide a high quality service and “if we want to continue to evolve the NHS that requires change.”

As a society, he also believed there needed to be consideration on “how much we’re willing to spend on health and care”.

But Mr Roberts also said if people were living longer in good quality health that would minimise the demand on the service.

People living longer and healthier also wanted to volunteer and participate in things too, he said, which was a more positive look at an ageing population.

Asked if Shetland will see a different health board in a decade’s time, he replied: “I think we will. But actually it’s pretty different now to what it was 10 years ago.”

Mr Roberts added: “If it it isn’t different then there’s something wrong”.

Change he said “shouldn’t be something we think of as automatically bad. This is a continuation of an evolving service. If you want services to continue to be the best they can be that requires you to continue to shape them from what is needed at that point from what’s needed before.”

The next scenario planning session will be on 28th February.

Once the meetings are complete the healthboard expects to provide more information to the community on its plans.

 

Tags:
health
NHS Shetland

More articles about health and NHS Shetland

Gemma tops target ahead of Everest climb
Gemma tops target ahead of Everest climb
14/01/2018
PODCAST: Yoga intructor Niki Thomson
PODCAST: Yoga intructor Niki Thomson
04/01/2018
POLL: Councillor questions whether quit tobacco budget is going up in smoke
POLL: Councillor questions whether quit tobacco budget is going up in smoke
19/12/2017

About Adam Guest

Reporter for The Shetland Times. I have also worked as a senior news reporter at The Press and Journal, The Barnsley Chronicle and as a freelance reporter for The Doncaster Free Press. Alongside news reporting I specialise in music and sports journalism. Pork pie lover.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top