1st February 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Council to get £5 million for inter-island ferries

Council to get £5 million for inter-island ferries
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Inter-island ferry services have – at last – been handed support by the Scottish government, with £5 million being pledged by the Holyrood administration for 2018/19.

Opposition parties have been lining up to take credit for the change of mind from the SNP authority, which had initially failed to include any details of fair ferry funding in its outlined budget.

Today’s announcement comes after the Green Party struck a deal with the Scottish government to push through the spending and taxation plans.

Chairman of Shetland Islands Council’s environment and transport committee, Ryan Thomson, welcomed the news – although he said the allocation for Shetland, on top of £5.5 million for Orkney ferries, fell some way short of the £7 million-plus being sought in revenue the council had been seeking on top of capital funding.

Ryan Thomson.


“Shetland and Orkney have been given funding towards our internal ferries, which is very, very welcome news,” he said.

“It’s not the full ask but it’s without doubt the biggest step forward that we’ve had in terms of securing our internal ferry service.

“It [the funding] will be used to cover revenue costs for the financial year 2018/19. It’s a very, very welcome step forward.”

He said thanks needed to go to Finance Minister Derek Mackay as well as Scottish Transport Minister Humza Yousaf, as well as the local Liberal Democrat MSPs, Tavish Scott and Liam McArthur.

He said there was still hope that more funding for ferries could come from central government in the future.

“It secures our internal ferry service in the short term, but obviously there is still a lot of work to be done.

“Derek announced that the Scottish government will continue to explore fair funding with both Shetland and Orkney councils, and that’s very much welcome.”

Currently, unlike the rest of Scotland, the councils in the Northern Isles receive only part funding from the Scottish government to provide internal ferries.

Mr Thomson added: “Shetland Islands Council will continue to pursue the principal of fair funding in line with the Western Isles, which is a hundred per cent funding of our own ferry service.

“There has been an incredible amount of work gone on behind the scenes. Since I came in, in May, it was pretty much straight into fair funding meetings within the first week.”
He said credit needed to go to previous councillors, including his predecessor on the environment and transport committee, Michael Stout, and the council’s former leader, Gary Robinson.

The Lib Dems highlighted talks they had held in recent weeks with Mr Mackay in order to “persuade” him to change the budget.

In a statement, Tavish Scott MSP and Liam McArthur MSP said: “From the outset we have made clear the importance of these lifeline internal ferry services to the communities and constituents we represent.

Tavish Scott

Tavish Scott


“On that basis, we have engaged in discussions with the Cabinet Secretary, made the case and persuaded him to change the budget.

“We have achieved what we set out to do on behalf of our constituents. As a result, internal ferry services in Orkney and Shetland get secure funding this year.

“In addition, we have secured a firm commitment to a defined process for finding a longer term solution to the funding and delivery of these lifeline services. We look forward to this making progress over the coming months, and ahead of the budget process for next year.

“Meantime, no-one should be in any doubt, these lifeline services were reaching crisis point. That has now been avoided.

“The previous indifference and broken promises from the Scottish government need to be put firmly in the past.

“Our votes are not a comment on the rest of the budget. We had a single task in our negotiations which we have achieved.”

SNP Ministers previously challenged the Lib Dems to state whether they would support the budget if it included fair ferry funding – a call that met with stony silence from the opposition benches at Holyrood.

Now, though, the Lib Dems have broken their silence on what – overall – they still regard as a poor budget.

“We remain concerned that the budget lacks the overall focus on the long term economy,” the statement added.

“It should do more to invest in people through education and mental health. We will continue to explore with the Scottish government how that can be done.”

Tags:
Fair Funding
ferries
Ryan Thomson
Shetland Islands Council
Tavish Scott

More articles about Fair Funding, ferries, Ryan Thomson, Shetland Islands Council and Tavish Scott

Scott makes renewed call for FAI into 2013 helicopter crash
Scott makes renewed call for FAI into 2013 helicopter crash
27/01/2018
North Ness evacuation defended after ‘reassuring’ new tests
North Ness evacuation defended after ‘reassuring’ new tests
24/01/2018
Islands Bill should ‘undo the damage’ of centralisation
Islands Bill should ‘undo the damage’ of centralisation
22/01/2018
Unanimous call for fair ferry funding
Unanimous call for fair ferry funding
19/01/2018
Politicians in talks with CAA over air traffic control centralisation
Politicians in talks with CAA over air traffic control centralisation
17/01/2018
Tories frozen out of union’s ‘Nationalise NorthLink’ meeting
Tories frozen out of union’s ‘Nationalise NorthLink’ meeting
16/01/2018

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top