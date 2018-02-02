Ferries, flights and a fiery festival

• Council says it will continue negotiating with the Scottish government after a pledge by the SNP to award £5 million in ferry funding

• Guizer Jarl Stewart Jamieson reflects on his ‘brilliant’ Up-Helly-A’ day

• SIC leader Cecil Smith has defended the handling of the White House fiasco a week after the building was reported to have a clean bill of health

• Renewed doubt has been cast over the future of Tingwall Airport, with one elected member insisting the time has come to close the airstrip

• Hillswick sanctuary owners welcome drive to cut down on plastic pollution

• Pair of firms to share £1.5 million boost for decommissioning work

• Answers demanded after near miss off Sumburgh

• Captain of Shetland men’s rugby team is calling for more people to take up the sport

