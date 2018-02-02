3rd February 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

WATCH: Squads perform at Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ 2018

0 comments, , by , in Features, News, ST Online

Guizer Jarl Stewart Jamieson’s sons Haydn and Shane during their round of the halls (Photo: Steven Johnson)

Once Tuesday’s procession had been completed and the galley sent up in flames, the squads took to the halls of Lerwick to perform their carefully choreographed acts.

From re-enactments of national news events to witty takes on local stories, the night’s entertainment ensured the gathered guests were in high spirits until the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Watch the video below to see a selection of the 47 acts which took to the floor in Mareel.

Which was your favourite on the night?

Tags:
Fire Festival
Lerwick
Lerwick Up Helly A
Lerwick Up-Helly-A' 2018
Mareel
Up Helly Aa

More articles about Fire Festival, Lerwick, Lerwick Up Helly A, Lerwick Up-Helly-A' 2018, Mareel and Up Helly Aa

WATCH: Up-Helly-A’ 2018 – Shetland Times blog
WATCH: Up-Helly-A’ 2018 – Shetland Times blog
30/01/2018
WATCH: Lerwick crowds watch Kirkwall City Pipe Band at Market Cross
WATCH: Lerwick crowds watch Kirkwall City Pipe Band at Market Cross
29/01/2018
Up-Helly-A’ road closures
Up-Helly-A’ road closures
22/01/2018
Victim of town crash flown to Aberdeen
Victim of town crash flown to Aberdeen
17/01/2018
Shetland Folk Festival line-up announced
Shetland Folk Festival line-up announced
17/01/2018
NorthLink sailings cancelled due to weather
NorthLink sailings cancelled due to weather
14/01/2018

About Andrew McQuarrie

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top