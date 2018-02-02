WATCH: Squads perform at Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ 2018

Once Tuesday’s procession had been completed and the galley sent up in flames, the squads took to the halls of Lerwick to perform their carefully choreographed acts.

From re-enactments of national news events to witty takes on local stories, the night’s entertainment ensured the gathered guests were in high spirits until the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Watch the video below to see a selection of the 47 acts which took to the floor in Mareel.

Which was your favourite on the night?