Police are appealing for information following reports of vandalism in Lerwick.

A blue Ford Fiesta is said to have suffered damage at some time between 8pm on Thursday and 10am on Friday. The car was parked in Nederdale and suffered damage to the driver’s side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or alternatively attend Lerwick Police Station in person.