4th February 2018
Shetland winners at media awards

There were two local winners at the Highlands and Islands Media Awards on Friday as Shetland was once again well represented at the regional awards.

At the event in Inverness owner of ii Shetland magazine and freelance photographer Malcolm Younger was named Photographer of the Year.

Also celebrating on the night was Jane Moncrieff of BBC Radio Shetland. She won the Sport Reporter of the Year category in a joint entry alongside BBC Radio Orkney’s David Delday and Robbie Fraser. They were recognised for their efforts covering the Island Games in Gotland, Sweden, last summer.

