6th February 2018
Double gold for veteran sprinter Leyland

Veteran sprinter Martin Leyland won two gold medals at the FPSG Scottish Athletics National Indoor Championships on Sunday.

The games were held at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow.

Martin Leyland powers round the bend on his way to winning gold in the 200 metres. Photo: Bobby Gavin

Leyland was entered in the M60 age category which covers athletes aged 60 to 64 on the day of competition.

In his first race, the 60 metres sprint, he won gold in a time of 8.23 seconds.

Leyland followed that up in his second event to win gold in the 200 metres in a time of 26.93 seconds.

