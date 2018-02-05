Pupils share fond memories of one Brae High School’s “genuine characters”

Tributes have been flooding in following the death of a much-loved Brae High School teacher – described as “one of its genuine characters”.

Graeme Callander, who had worked at the school since 1988, died on Friday after a short battle with cancer.

A statement was released by the school on its Facebook page last night and a book of condolence is being sey up for pupils to share memories of Mr Callander.

“Mr C. as staff, pupils and indeed parents knew him was the type of teacher you didn’t forget,” the statement said.

“Feedback from excited primary 7 pupils taking their first steps in transition to secondary often highlights very positively on their first experiences in room 20.

“Graeme’s unflappable character can possibly be attributed to his love of fishing and it has held him in good stead since he joined the Brae High School staff in 1988.



“His approach made pupils comfortable and he was ahead of the game in what we now call a ‘nurturing approach’.



“He was always available over each and every break and lunch for pupils to come in and chat with fly tying as the distraction.



“Many did use that space and will appreciate his willingness to listen and spend time with them.”

The school has invited former pupils to leave messages on the page, to include in the book of condolence, email the school at brae.school@shetland.gov.uk or come along and write messages personally.