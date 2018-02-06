7th February 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Drugs seized after Lerwick raids

, by , in News

Heroin with a street value of £20,000 has been seized in Lerwick, according to police.

Three arrests were made after officers raided a number of homes in the town. As well as the heroin other class A and class B drugs were recovered.

Two men aged 37 and 30, and a woman, 39, have been charged separately and are expected to appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Chief Inspector Lindsay Tulloch said: “We are dedicated to disrupting the supply of illegal drugs bound for our communities in Shetland.

“We have excellent working relations with our partners, such as Dogs Against Drugs who help us tackle this problem.

“We do not tolerate the supply of drugs and neither should the people of Shetland.”

Tags:
drugs
Police
Raids

More articles about drugs, Police and Raids

Police appeal for vandalism information
Police appeal for vandalism information
03/02/2018
Man injured in car accident dies
Man injured in car accident dies
22/01/2018
Victim of town crash flown to Aberdeen
Victim of town crash flown to Aberdeen
17/01/2018
North Road collision – pedestrian injured
North Road collision – pedestrian injured
16/01/2018
Three taken to hospital after collision south of Quarff
Three taken to hospital after collision south of Quarff
28/12/2017
Icy conditions for motorists on Christmas Day
Icy conditions for motorists on Christmas Day
26/12/2017
Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top