Drugs seized after Lerwick raids

Heroin with a street value of £20,000 has been seized in Lerwick, according to police.

Three arrests were made after officers raided a number of homes in the town. As well as the heroin other class A and class B drugs were recovered.

Two men aged 37 and 30, and a woman, 39, have been charged separately and are expected to appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Chief Inspector Lindsay Tulloch said: “We are dedicated to disrupting the supply of illegal drugs bound for our communities in Shetland.

“We have excellent working relations with our partners, such as Dogs Against Drugs who help us tackle this problem.

“We do not tolerate the supply of drugs and neither should the people of Shetland.”