7th February 2018
Proposed cut to gritting budget rejected by SIC committee

Cuts to the SIC’s gritting efforts have been rejected by a council committee amid concerns the move to save £50,000 would harm communities

Two of the new council gritters.

Reducing the number of gritters and routes had been on the cards ahead of a “roads gritting review”.

But members of the council’s environment and transport committee scrapped the savings target in Tuesday morning’s budget approval meeting.

Committee chairman Ryan Thomson told colleagues “the last thing we need” is to reduce the number of gritters and routes, citing issues with the service this winter.

Originally, Mr Thomson proposed that the gritting review should be abandoned.

However, following contributions from Shetland South representative George Smith and Shetland West member Steven Coutts, a decision was made that the review should go ahead – but without a savings target.

Mr Smith said the review would allow possible improvements to the gritting service to be identified. He added that it might even lead to more money being devoted to gritting.

During the discussion, Robbie McGregor said: “I feel very strongly that reducing the budget is not where I want to go. I am looking at increasing the services…”

The committee ultimately gave their backing to the proposed budgets for infrastructure services (£24.9 million ) and transport planning (£6 million).

