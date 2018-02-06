7th February 2018
Sudden death of Waas Bakery owner

The owner of Waas Bakery Bruce Gilardi has died suddenly, aged 55.

Mr Gilardi moved to Shetland in April 2016 and had roots to the isles dating back to the 1890s.

Waas Bakery owner Bruce Gilardi has died, aged 55.

It is understood Mr Gilardi died on Sunday afternoon in Edinburgh following a suspected heart attack. Police were called to a sudden death at Edinburgh Airport.

Mr Gilardi took over the the West Side business from Charlie Hodge in August 2016.

Since then he rebranded the firm, introducing a popular range of products including puckle and soda breads being sold in local shops and supermarkets across the isles.

Born in California, Mr Gilardi was a former US Navy officer and is the grandson of John Arthur and Gertrude Jamieson.

He set up his own investment management company in New York and created the idea for a high-end chocolate company and cafe in the Big Apple for which he raised funds.

Mr Gilardi’s mother Jacqueline taught in Shetland for several years before working her way around the world.
She met her husband in Vancouver and raised five children in Southern California.

After visiting his aunt in Walls in 2015 Mr Gilardi heard the bakery was for sale.

And after learning more about the business he returned to work at the bakery and later made an offer.

Mr Gilardi first visited Shetland as a teenager in 1979, followed by a hamefarin in 2010.

