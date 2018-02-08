Established in 1950 Islesburgh Drama Group has entertained many over the decades.

Martin Summers and Morag Mouat talk to podcast host Marjolein Robertson about past plays, the workings of the group and the upcoming exhibition in the Shetland Museum’s Gadderie.

That display will give the public an insight into the workings of the group and will show off some of the amazing costumes from previous productions.

Martin and Morag also reveal the next exciting play from Islesburgh Drama Group coming this spring.