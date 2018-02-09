9th February 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Drinking stats, packed lunches and ‘shocking’ police driving

Drinking stats, packed lunches and ‘shocking’ police driving
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

• A hard-hitting report has given a damning indictment of Shetland’s drinking culture

• Dozens of pupils at two West Side primary schools are having to take packed lunches because of a shortage in canteen staff

• Police officers are guilty of ‘shocking’ driving, according to a bus driver calling for greater safety

• Isles schools are facing mounting pressure in filling teacher vacancies

• Councillors warned of difficulties over early learning funding

• Tenants hit out over Hjaltland’s four per cent rent increase plan

• Harbour board members hear of £7 million bonanza in 2018

• Read our interview with Shetland star Steven Robertson

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top