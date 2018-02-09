Drinking stats, packed lunches and ‘shocking’ police driving

• A hard-hitting report has given a damning indictment of Shetland’s drinking culture

• Dozens of pupils at two West Side primary schools are having to take packed lunches because of a shortage in canteen staff

• Police officers are guilty of ‘shocking’ driving, according to a bus driver calling for greater safety

• Isles schools are facing mounting pressure in filling teacher vacancies

• Councillors warned of difficulties over early learning funding

• Tenants hit out over Hjaltland’s four per cent rent increase plan

• Harbour board members hear of £7 million bonanza in 2018

• Read our interview with Shetland star Steven Robertson